Snag this 15-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 for $649 today

This reasonably-equipped gaming laptop is half off its list price right now.

A new gaming laptop brand is making a splash on Walmart with tantalizing prices for the hardware. It's called Evoo Gaming, and following up on the 17-inch model I wrote about last week, here's a 15-inch configuration with a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1650 for $649.

That's half off its list price, though I wouldn't recommended this collection of hardware for $1,299—there are better options for the money. At $649, however, pricing is more in line with what you're getting, and also puts this one squarely into deal territory.

Like the larger model, this 15-inch variant sports a 144Hz refresh rate, with a display it claims is "tuned by THX." It also features 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB solid state drive.

The 17-inch model is more compelling (and still available), though if you prefer the 15-inch form factor, this one is a decent buy. My only real complaint is the SSD—256GB isn't much.

As for the Evoo Gaming brand, the folks at Notebookcheck spent some hands-on time with one of its laptops, which you can read about here.