Smite Tactics is a 1v1 tactical spin-off of the popular MOBA

Beta sign-ups are open now.

It turns out Paladins isn't the only new game Hi-Rez Studios has up its sleeves for 2016: Smite Tactics is another, and as the name implies, it's a spin-off of its popular celestial lane pusher. 

Unlike Smite, this outing is a turn based tactical game focused on 1v1 competitive play. According to the spiel, it's "a game of strategy where players will carefully choose which minions to deploy across the battlefield and which gods will lead them". Armies will be deployed via collectible cards, and anyone familiar with Smite will be familiar with the cast. As the video below suggests, you'll be waging war as powerful gods, but when and how you summon your lowly minions is equally important. 

A beta is planned for later in the year, and sign-ups are open right now if you're keen to take part. Check out an introductory video below:

