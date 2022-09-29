Where to find Ringtail slimes in Slime Rancher 2

There are all manner of cute little slimes to find in Slime Rancher 2, but you'll need to work hard to find the Ringtail slime. This mischievous-looking raccoon-like slime hides itself during the day by literally becoming a statue—not much you can do with that. Its appetite also works differently from most other slimes, making it a little more challenging to get Plorts from. In this guide, I'll show you where to get Ringtail slimes and how to get those all-important Plorts.

Slime Rancher 2: Where to find Ringtail slimes

You'll be able to find Ringtail slimes at Starlight Strand during the day and at night. There's also a Ringtail Gordo slime and the majority of the regular slimes can be found to the east of it. To reach Starlight Strand you'll need the jetpack (opens in new tab), which you'll have created when hunting for Moondew nectar. (opens in new tab)

There's a catch: when exposed to sunlight, i.e. during daylight hours, Ringtail slimes will turn to stone to avoid being captured. There is a way around this: take them to a cave and they will reanimate, allowing you to suck them up. Otherwise, wait until nighttime and you'll be able to hunt them.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Monomi Park ) (Image credit: Monomi Park ) (Image credit: Monomi Park )

Slime Rancher 2: Ringtail slime Plorts

Ringtail slimes are omnivores and their diet is quite literally everything. They have no favourite foods, so throw anything you've got in there—it does mean that you can't double their Plort drop by using a favourite food, though. Unfortunately, they will overeat and, unlike most slimes, this does not mean lots of Plorts will appear. They do get a little telltale smirk on their face that indicates they are full, which is your cue to remove any food from their pen.

With Ringtail slimes, they'll only produce Plorts when they are hungry, so make sure you don't leave food in there too long or, better yet, let them turn to stone during the day so they don't stuff their faces.