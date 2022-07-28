A very unfortunate bug is making Sims want to date their family

Audio player loading…

The Sims 4 introduced a free patch ahead of the High School Years expansion (opens in new tab), finally bringing back wants and fears, curved walls and a broader selection of orientations. Those are the intended additions, of course. Some rather unfortunate side effects of this patch appear to be your sims rapidly aging (opens in new tab) and, uh, wanting to date their relatives.

Yep, regrettably it looks like romantic wants have forgotten to exclude sims who share family ties. The issue was posted to Reddit, showing a sweet granny who wants to ask her son to be her boyfriend. Mind you, she does look rather horrified at the prospect, but that's beside the point. It seems like familial relationships aren't taken into account for some reason, with the want being triggered "from being friends" with her son.

The issue's also been shared on the bug report forum, with players understandably being a bit uncomfortable with the situation. One report read: "In the recent update I made a new save, more to have a new family and fresh start on my sims games. However this has unfortunately triggered the whim 'Ask <name> to be Boyfriend.' Which would be all fine and dandy if she wasn't thinking about it for her father." What a wild paragraph to digest on this fine Thursday morning.

Thankfully EA is aware of the issue. As well as the team acknowledging it on the forum, SimGuruNick took to Twitter to say (opens in new tab) "I just wanted to acknowledge that the want to date a family member is something we know about, we've reproduced ourselves, we're working on it. We're looking to get it fixed ASAP." He also mentioned that the rapid aging bug was being looked at, too. With High School Years mere hours away as I write this, let's hope the fixes are pushed out soon enough.