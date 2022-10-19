Silent Hill F is 'a completely new story set in 1960s Japan'

Audio player loading…

Today's big Silent Hill Transmission livestream wrapped up with something unexpected: A tease for a brand-new project called Silent Hill F.

The teaser was introduced with absolutely no fanfare at the very end of the presentation, described only as a "completely new video." It begins with a slow pan over desolate, fog-enshrouded fields and streets, before focusing on a young woman looking at a small patch of flowers at the base of a dead tree. She walks through the streets, which are being rapidly overtaken by a strange, red weed; soon the bizarre plant life begins to overtake her as well. She flees, but the outcome—surprise!—is not good.

The brief credits that run at the end reveals that the story for Silent Hill F (which sounds like it's not a permanent title) is being written by Ryukishi07, the pen-name of a Japanese writer who leads the 07th Expansion writing group, best known as the creator of the When They Cry visual novels. Creature and character design is credited to "kera," while overall development is being handled by Taiwan-based studio Neobards, the developer of the Resident Evil spinoff Re:Verse (opens in new tab).

Konami revealed a tiny bit more about the game on Twitter (opens in new tab), specifically that it's "a completely new story set in 1960s Japan."

(Image credit: Konami)

Silent Hill F joins the Silent Hill 2 (opens in new tab) remake and Silent Hill Townfall (opens in new tab) projects that were announced today, and the upcoming movie based on Silent Hill 2. That's a lot of Silent Hill, but it fits with a recent rumor stating that there are currently multiple Silent Hill games (opens in new tab) in the works at different studios.