Annapurna and the Stories Untold studio are making a Silent Hill game

Silent Hill 2 (opens in new tab) isn't the only big news to come out of today's Transmission livestream. Konami also revealed that an all-new game called Silent Hill Townfall is being developed by Annapurna Interactive and No Code, the studio behind Stories Untold (opens in new tab) and Observation (opens in new tab).

Silent Hill Townfall "respects the source material," creative director Jon McKellan said during the presentation, "but also does something a little bit different with it."

Rumors of an Annapurna-made Silent Hill surfaced earlier this month (opens in new tab), following reports that the publisher had been in talks with Konami to do something. This is the first I've heard of No Code's involvement, though, and after my time with Stories Untold, I'm very eager to see what it does with the Silent Hill setting.

"I was a big fan of Annapurna and No Code, so I am determined to make this great opportunity a success," Konami producer Motoi Okamoto said during the presentation. "We couldn't have asked for a better partner to work on a new Silent Hill."

Unfortunately, while McKellan said Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code, there are no further details on what Townfall is all about, although he did hint that there might be a few details to be gleaned from the teaser. He also said that the team will have more to share in the new year, which fortunately isn't too far away.