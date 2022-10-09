Silent Hill director says multiple studios working on new games

Audio player loading…

Christophe Gans, director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie, was recently interviewed by France's Movie and Game (opens in new tab). Though Gans was not involved in 2012's Silent Hill: Revelations, he previously claimed to be returning for another Silent Hill movie, and told Movie and Game that it will be part of a larger Silent Hill push by Konami.

Gans said, via translation by Resetera user Angie (opens in new tab), that "there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it, with a big line of games" and that "[Konami] will revive the franchise, I think they were really impressed of the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games."

When the interviewer brings up the rumor that Bloober Team, the studio behind Layers of Fear and The Medium, is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2, (at the 17.14 mark of the interview (opens in new tab)), Gans simply nods. In response to a question about who else is working on these games, he replies, "there are several teams."

We've previously seen leaked art from what is allegedly Bloober Team's pitch for a Silent Hill 2 remake. The studio's CEO didn't deny the rumors, saying, "We can't comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners." We've also seen leaked art from a new Silent Hill game that was quickly hit by a copyright strike from Konami, and something called Silent Hill: The Short Message has appeared on a Korean rating site.

Indie publisher Annapurna Interactive has reportedly been in talks with Konami, and, perhaps fueled by wishful thinking, some fans are convinced members of Team Silent who worked on the original games like composer/sound designer Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito and art director and monster designer Masahiro Ito are also involved in a new Silent Hill project.

On the subject of his own return to Silent Hill, Gans said, "In this second movie, I'll try to explain that Silent Hill is a place that owes as much to the creatures that live there as what we project on the town. So I'll enter into something way more psychological and way more psychoanalytic in order to try to make people understand that Silent Hill isn't only this strange labyrinth that changes its form but also the projection of tortured and tormented souls and sometimes of extremely paradoxical feelings that can be between mad love and violence."

Gans previously directed Brotherhood of the Wolf, a fun martial arts/action/horror movie set in the 18th century and featuring some excellent tricorn hats. If he has to direct another videogame adaptation, I reckon he'd be a much better match for a Bloodborne movie myself.