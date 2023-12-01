Signal detected: Looks like we're getting the first Fallout TV show teaser trailer tomorrow

Before we're bombarded with trailers at The Game Awards next week, and even before we get a glimpse of GTA 6 in its first-ever trailer on December 5, there's something else coming along to tease your eager eyeballs.

Amazon Prime Video is preparing to broadcast a "special announcement" on Saturday, December 2 (tomorrow) and it's related to the upcoming Fallout TV series. That's gotta be the first Fallout teaser or trailer, right? I'd bet a handful of caps on it.

The timing makes sense considering we got our first real look at the Fallout show, which will stream on Amazon Prime in April 2024, thanks to a big Vanity Fair spread this week. The article gave us new information on the setting, characters, and story, along with some new images to gawk at. Todd Howard called the show "dramatic and dark" and also made the mistake of saying it was "canon" which means knowledgeable fans are already picking apart the lore.

As good as it all looks, we all know by now that appearance isn't everything when it comes to compelling television shows (I'm talking about you, The Rings of Power), so I'm interested to see what the trailer might reveal.

Hopefully we'll get to hear Walton Goggins talk—he's playing an ancient ghoul, after all, so I'm curious if his normal smooth-as-molasses voice will be a bit raspy. I'm also wondering if the plot centering around a hunt for an "artifact that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world," as director Johnathan Nolan mentions in the Vanity Fair article, will be explained in a little more detail. It'll also be cool to see more of Vault 33, those lovely Vertibirds, and our hero Lucy (played by Ella Purnell) in action.

The Fallout TV show teaser/trailer will air tomorrow on the Amazon Prime YouTube channel at 8:25 am PT.