Shenmue 3's first DLC is called Battle Rally and it sounds, uh, interesting

Released later this month, Battle Rally is the first DLC for martial arts adventure Shenmue 3, which I reviewed and described as "a seamless continuation of the series that makes up for its limitations with pure heart."

If you were expecting a continuation of the story, or a deep dive into some unexplored aspect of the main game, you're in for a shock. Battle Rally appears to be some kind of racing minigame, described by developer Ys Net as "a race unlike any other."

In the DLC, which will cost about $6 on the Epic Store, you can play as Ryo Hazuki, his pal Wuying Ren, and Wei Zhen, who you may remember sparring with in Bailu Village. Quite what this "race unlike any other" will entail is a mystery, but apparently you'll be able to win some items by taking part.

You can buy Battle Rally on January 21st.