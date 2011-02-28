Serious Sam 3: BFE coming out this summer with 16 player co-op, new screenshots out

Earlier we mentioned the appearance of the first screenshot for Serious Sam 3: BFE. Croteam have since added four more screenshots to the mix, and announced that the game will be coming out this summer. It's a prequel that will be set in the ruined cities of 22nd century Egypt. It will also feature a co-op mode that will support a whopping 16 players at a time.

The info was revealed in a comedy Croteam press release, which promises that Serious Sam 3 will have the same over the top weaponry and mass alien blasting of the previous games. There will also be new "Serious" melee moves and creatures to fight, including the "legendary Headless Kamikaze," and hordes of "Turian Werebull."

Chief financial officer at publisher Devolver Digital has this to say. “Holy crap, I am going to make a boatload of cash of this game,” adding, “I mean that's what this is all about, right? If this thing comes out in the summer my wife is totally getting the tit job she's been asking for.”

The press release still doesn't reveal what BFE stands for, but does point the way to four shiny new screenshots of the game. Click on them to enlarge/ Imagine them moving, with lots more explosions, and fifteen friends. Mmmmm, that's good co-op.