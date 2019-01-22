Sega confirms Yakuza Kiwami release date with new trailer

Update: Sega has confirmed the February 19 release date with the trailer above. Yakuza Kiwami will cost a lean £14.99/$19.99 when it releases on Steam.

Original story: A PC release of Yakuza Kiwami (and Yakuza 0) was announced at last year's PC Gaming Show, but there was at the time no indication of a release date. A Steam update in November suggested that a launch was imminent. And now it appears, unofficially but only technically so, that it will finally arrive on Steam on February 19.

The Steam listing still indicates that Yakuza Kiwami is "coming soon." Take a close look at the animated "Majimaaaa!" gif, however, and you might notice an odd flash at the very end. Download that sucker and split it into individual frames, and you will discover that the very last one looks like this:

I've reached out to Sega for confirmation, but under the circumstances I'm willing to call it: Yakuza Kiwami on February 19. I'll update when the Steam release date is changed to make it officially official.