Secret of Mana remake system requirements and price revealed

Secret of Mana was originally released in Japan, as Seiken Densetsu 2, in 1993. It came to the Wii Virtual Console in Japan in 2008, and the Wii U Virtual Console in 2013, and then again in 2017 on the Super NES Classic Edition. A full 3D remake for PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC was announced last August, set for release on February 15, and now, as the big day looms, it's on Steam with a $40/£30/€40 price tag and some system requirements.

PC building guides Need a new PC for the Secret of Mana remake? Check out our build guides: Budget gaming PC

(~$750/£750) - A good entry-level system.

Mid-range gaming PC

(~$1,250/£1,250) - Our recommended build for most gamers.

High-end gaming PC

(~$2,000/£2,000) - Everything a gamer could want.

Extreme gaming PC

(>$3,000/£3,000) - You won the lotto and are going all-in on gaming.



Prefer to buy a prebuilt than building it yourself? Check out our guide to the Best Gaming PCs.

It will surely come as no surprise that you won't need especially high-end hardware to rock this boat.

Minimum (1280x720):

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 2.4GHz

Intel Core i3 2.4GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GT730 / RADEON R7 240

GeForce GT730 / RADEON R7 240 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended (1920x1080):

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Processor: INTEL Core i5 2.00GHz

INTEL Core i5 2.00GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 / RADEON R7 260X

4 GB RAM GeForce GTX 750 / RADEON R7 260X DirectX: Version 1

Version 1 Storage: 11 GB available space

The remade version of the game will support co-op multiplayer, updated so that when one players casts magic, everyone else can continue to play. (Apparently this was an issue in the original release.) It will also offer a "brand new rearranged soundtrack" alongside the original, and the option to switch between them at will, and new "interlude episodes" featuring interactions between Randi and his new friends, a game log that tracks the progress of the story, Steam achievements, trading cards, and partial controller support.