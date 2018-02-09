Popular

Secret of Mana remake system requirements and price revealed

The fully 3D version of the 1993 SNES game is listed on Steam and will be live next week.

Secret of Mana was originally released in Japan, as Seiken Densetsu 2, in 1993. It came to the Wii Virtual Console in Japan in 2008, and the Wii U Virtual Console in 2013, and then again in 2017 on the Super NES Classic Edition. A full 3D remake for PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC was announced last August, set for release on February 15, and now, as the big day looms, it's on Steam with a $40/£30/€40 price tag and some system requirements.

It will surely come as no surprise that you won't need especially high-end hardware to rock this boat.

Minimum (1280x720):

  • OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 2.4GHz
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GT730 / RADEON R7 240
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended (1920x1080):

  • OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: INTEL Core i5 2.00GHz
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 / RADEON R7 260X
  • DirectX: Version 1
  • Storage: 11 GB available space

The remade version of the game will support co-op multiplayer, updated so that when one players casts magic, everyone else can continue to play. (Apparently this was an issue in the original release.) It will also offer a "brand new rearranged soundtrack" alongside the original, and the option to switch between them at will, and new "interlude episodes" featuring interactions between Randi and his new friends, a game log that tracks the progress of the story, Steam achievements, trading cards, and partial controller support.

