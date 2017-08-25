Popular

Secret of Mana is getting a remake and it's coming to PC



Launches on February 15.

When Secret of Mana made it to these shores, it did so with almost no fanfare—despite being popular in Japan—before revealing itself to be on the best of the SNES-era JRPGs. Now it’s returning in the form of a 3D remake, and surprisingly it’s coming to PC. 

Secret of Mana will retell the story of the original, complete with local co-op for up to three players. It’s been entirely rebuilt, however, with new 3D graphics, English and Japanese voice acting, new dialogue and a remastered soundtrack. 

It will launch on February 15, along with some day-one DLC. If you pre-order or purchase the game within a week of the release date, you’ll get the Moogle Suit, Tiger Two-Piece and Tiger Suit for free. 

No word on the price on Steam, but the PSN page gives it a price of £32.99, so expect something similar. 

