Save $80 on an MSI 32-inch curved 4K Monitor from Newegg's big weekend sale

MSI, the maker of some of the best gaming laptops, is also responsible for some pretty nice monitors. Newegg has got a sale on an MSI Optix Curved gaming monitor to kickstart their (don't laugh) 'Call of Deals' sale to coincide the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release.

The MSI Optix MAG321 32-inch curved monitor is currently $359, the cheapest it's ever been at $70 less from its normal $429 price point. You can also save another $10 dollars with a mail-in rebate from MSI.

The Optix MAG321CURV is a 32-inch curved 4K VA panel gaming monitor with a 60HZ refresh rate. This HDR-capable device rocks two HDMI ports, one to DisplayPort, and a much-welcomed USB Type-C port that has enough juice to power laptops. It's not necessarily the best gaming monitor, but it is great for gamers who want to do some 4K HDR gaming for less than $400 dollars.

If you're unsure or just weighing your options, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday monitors page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the top offers we can find leading up to the best Black Friday deals.