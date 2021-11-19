Save $650 on this 4K OELD gaming laptop from Gigabyte

This Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop is all about that 4K OLED display. Actually, that's a bit unfair, as this is a well-rounded laptop that will perform well in lots of areas, but that screen is particularly well suited to anyone that does creative work, especially when it comes to photos and video. And right now its a nonsensical $1,249.99 at Best Buy.

If you need a color-rich, high-resolution display in a compact laptop that can also turn its hand to gaming, then this is definitely a laptop worth considering. If you want to save some serious cash this Black Friday season, then all the better.

With a native resolution of 3840x2160 across its 15.6-inch display, it has a tighter pixel pitch than most desktop monitors. It comes calibrated right out of the box too, with Gigabyte claiming it is the most color-accurate display on the market.

The rest of the spec backs up this creative angle, with a powerful Intel Core i7 11800 heading the serious side of things, which is an eight-core, 16-thread chip capable of boosting up to 4.6GHz. You also get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Creative apps tend to prefer more memory, but as ever you can upgrade this after the fact.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (2020) Gigabyte Aero 15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 4K OLED | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $650)

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is a great laptop that we've had a lot of experience with on team. We've taken it travelling and used it in the office, and enjoyed its blend of sleek structure and high performance. This model is especially interesting, as though it only comes with a 60Hz screen, it is 4K and OLED. That makes this laptop amazing for creative folks that require the extra screen space.

If there is a downside to that gorgeous screen, it's that's a big ask to get the RTX 3060 to game at that resolution. It's not completely off the cards, especially if you're playing a game that supports DLSS 2.0, but playing at a less-than-native resolution is probably the way to go much of the time. Either that or get used to sorting out in-game settings or get GeForce Experience to do the hard work for you.

Overall, this is a quality laptop enjoying a huge saving right now. If you need a quality screen for creative work but want to be able to play from time to time as well, then this looks like an almost perfect proposition.