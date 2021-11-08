Save $628 on this Alienware RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC with an 11th Gen Intel CPU

Update: This deal is now sold out, but you can still find the best gaming PC deals in our hub.

Dell is spoiling us this deals season with one of our favourite Alienware gaming PC models, as seen in our best gaming PCs guide. This one packs not only an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but also an 11th gen, Rocket Lake S chip—the Core i7 11700F—for taking on intense computational tasks. All this is coming in at an incredible $1,371.99 on the Dell site right now, for a massive $628 saving.

The config boasts 16GB RAM, which really is plenty, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for speedy boot and load times. That comes with almost $300 worth of CPU, plus an RTX 3060 Ti, worth... well, whatever ridiculous price people are trying to sell RTX 30-series GPUs for right now. And that's the real win here—sure you're probably going to want to grab some more storage for it, maybe a little RAM depending on your intended workload, but at least you'll actually get your hands on a current-gen GPU.

Image Alienware Aurora R12 | Core i7 11700F | RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,999.99 $1,371.99 at Dell (save $628)

One of our favourite Alienware models, with a very juicy config, is now just $1,371.99 at Dell. It won't be around for long, but while it's here you can get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and 11th gen, Intel Core i7 CPU for a massive saving. View Deal

Aside from a great combo of components, you're getting a PC from a trusted manufacturer who will be there with warranties and professional support, if and when things go wrong. And because it's Alienware, you get the fancy sci-fi case which you wouldn't be able to purchase separately.

What's truly spectacular about all this, aside from the fact you're getting $2k worth of PC for under $1.4k, is that Dell is promising to deliver by Friday 17 December—so just in time for wrapping.

