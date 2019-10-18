Save $600 on this RTX 2080-powered gaming desktop at Best Buy

Gaming desktops don't always have to cost an arm and a leg, right now you can grab the HP Omen Obelisk for $1,399 ($600 off). This stoic mid-tower from HP's gaming line has been one of our best gaming PC picks for some time, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this imposing desktop, and you'll even get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to flex your new hardware. With pre-built PCs you're always going to pay a small premium for assembly and components, but a deal like this keeps that markup to a bare minimum once you add up the MSRP for all the components.

The Obelisk comes equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of HyperX DDR4-2666 RAM and a 256GB SSD. If you need bulk storage, the Obelisk also has a conventional 2TB HDD and ties the whole package together with an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU. This kind of hardware far surpasses the requirements for 1080p gaming and provides excellent capability at 1440p, 4K may be a bit of a stretch though. It's important to note that this processor is not unlocked and won't support overclocking out of the box. However, you always have the option to upgrade to the best CPU for gaming down the line, and the Obelisk's motherboard can currently support anything up to a 9900K.

This desktop has excellent potential and delivers the ability for awesome gaming right out of the box. While this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this desktop, we may see prices get slashed even further next month, so make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals to stay posted.