Save $57 on this Logitech wireless mechanical keyboard at Amazon

Nobody likes having more cords, so cut down on your desk clutter by treating yourself to one of our best wireless gaming keyboards. Right now the Logitech G613 is available at Amazon for $72.80 ($57 off). This full-size wireless keyboard features both dedicated macros and media controls. This keyboard can remain connected to any Bluetooth device or via Logitech's lightspeed wireless 2.4 Ghz USB plug-in. The G613 is equally suited to typing or gaming with Logitech's Romer-G key switches providing a quiet, linear action.

The G613 doesn't have any backlighting to speak of, but this helps give the keyboard phenomenal battery life, supposedly giving it 18 months of connectivity of a single pair of AA batteries. However, you can still use the Logitech G software to customize macros and remap keys to specific functions. The G613 also comes with an integrated wrist rest for full ergonomic support. It may not be at loud or offer the same options as other gaming keyboards, but it still compromises little in the way of features and provides an excellent gaming experience.

Wired peripherals are slowly creeping their way onto the endangered species list, and with keyboards like the G613 on the market, it's easy to see why. However, if you are determined to keep your peripherals anchored to your desktop, make sure to check out our guides for the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice.