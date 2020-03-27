Save $500 on a CyberPowerPC gaming desktop with a 4K-ready RTX 2080 Ti

Walmart is slashing $500 off a beefy liquid cool gaming desktop. The CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme (don't laugh) is going for $2,000 right now and has an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD/1TB SSD, and an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

This rig is great for 4K gaming, and can pretty much handle almost any game you throw at it—even system hogs like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It absolutely would crush games at 1440p if you're more into maximum frame rates over fidelity.

The RTX 2080 Ti is one of the best graphics cards available with its fantastic 1440p and 4K performance. At $2,000, you're getting a lot of processing power, and a great GPU for your money considering the Ti alone costs roughly $1,200. I'd have loved to see 32GB of RAM, but you can also use the money you save to upgrade. Pair this with one of our picks for the best gaming monitors and you're ready to rock.

If $2,000 is too big of a financial ask, we also find that Walmart has the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop (ok, you can laugh now) for $850 that comes with Intel Core i5-9400F, 8GB RAM, 240GB SSD/1TB HDD, and an RTX 2060 Super. It sits as one of our favorite budget systems so far. More than that, it's a great entry-level gaming desktop that'll give you a pretty good 1080p performance.

Silly names aside, CyberPowerPC makes reliable prebuilt systems that offer excellent performance per dollar if you're looking for the best bang for your buck.