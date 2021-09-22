Save $40 on this fully modular 750W 80 Plus Gold power supply unit

Having trouble picking out the best power supply for your gaming PC? This is one of those areas where the brand can matter, and Super Flower is one of the more respected names in the PSU sector. Naturally, Super Flower PSUs are not the cheapest, though they do go on sale quite often. Such as right now: you can pick up a Super Flower Leadex III 750W PSU for $89.99 at Newegg.

That's $40 below its $129.99 list price. Half of the discount comes by way of initial sale price ($20 off), and the other half requires inputting promo code 97LVSPC95 (another $20 off) at checkout. It's a small extra step, and I'll take it over having to mess with a mail-in-rebate.

A Super (Flower) PSU Deal Super Flower Leadex III 750W PSU | 80 Plus Gold | Fully Modular | $129.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $40)

This is a high quality PSU that is backed by long 10-year warranty. It also meets Nvidia's recommended wattage requirement for its flagship GeForce RTX 3090. Just be sure to use coupon code 97LVSPC95 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

This is a fully modular until, so even the main 24-pin ATX connector is removable. Not that you'll power your PC without plugging it in, but depending on your chassis, fully modular cabling can make finessing tight confines a little bit (or even a lot) easier. And for the rest of the cables, just use what you need and stuff the rest in the box, for a clean and clutter-free build.

As to how much wattage you might need, I always recommend using an online PSU calculator for a rough estimate (I'm partial to OuterVision's). If you've never done this before, you might be surprised to find that your actual needs are lower than you anticipated.

More generally, both AMD and Nvidia offer up recommended PSU wattages for their respective graphics cards. According to Nvidia, a 750W PSU is good enough for even its flagship GeForce RTX 3090. AMD is a little more conservative at the top end, calling for an 850W model for its Radeon RX 6900 XT, but listing 750W for the next one down, its Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Also notable here is that Super Flower backs this PSU with a 10-year warranty. That means it is likely to outlast your PC, assuming you upgrade or overhaul your system at least once per decade.