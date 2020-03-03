Save $330 on this Alienware Aurora desktop with a GeForce RTX 2080 Super

It's pretty rare to score an Alienware system for around the cost of parts (or less), though it happens on occasion. Now is one of those times. Dell is offering a 17 percent coupon code on its Alienware Aurora desktop, and part for part, it's about equivalent to what you'd spend building your own.

The configuration in question is marked down to $1,734.59, versus Dell's "estimated value" of $1,769.99. Coupon code EXTRA17 knocks the price down to $1,439.71. That's $330 below the list price, and $294.88 below the discounted price. So, what does that include? Compared to the Aurora R8 that we anointed as one of the best gaming PCs, this is a refreshed model with a new look and superior hardware.

As configured, this PC sports an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor (8 cores/16-threads, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 32MB L3 cache), Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 16GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-2666 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

If you factor in the cost of Windows ($100), you're looking at around $1,250 for the same part selection on Newegg, and that does not include the case, power supply, or motherboard. Add those in and you could easily exceed the after-coupon asking price.

In short, now is the time to pounce if you've always wanted an Alienware PC, but didn't want to pay a significant premium for one. Also bear in mind that you can customize the configuration with different CPU, RAM, GPU, and storage options.