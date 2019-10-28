Save $300 on the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Omen by HP gaming laptop bundle on Walmart

Walmart has a great gaming laptop deal for that includes a gaming headset and mouse, free of charge when you purchase this build of HP Omen laptop. The 15-inch version is on sale right at Walmart for only $1,099, which is $300 off its normal price and it comes bundled with an Omen 800 headset and Omen 400 gaming mouse. The HP Omen Gaming Laptop DC1088WM has got an 9th Gen i7 processor, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. I would have loved to a larger SSD considering 256GB is a bit on the small size especially when games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare require over 175GB storage to install.

The GTX 1660 Ti is a decent card that offers a good compromise between performance and price according our review. That's assuming you don't care about ray tracing or DLSS on some newer titles. But hey, it comes with a gaming headset and mouse valued at over $100 so you'll be ready to game right from the get-go.

If you're not feeling this cheap gaming laptop deal, there will be plenty of laptops in the best Black Friday deals which are coming your way at the end of November. It's a great time of year to be upgrading.