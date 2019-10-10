Call of Duty: Modern Warfare system requirements are out, and it's time to clear 175GB

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the biggest games of the year, in two senses: one, it'll likely sell a bajillion copies, and secondly, it requires 175GB of hard drive space. Ouch. By comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 will require a mere 150GB.

That's according to the system requirements available on battle.net, which reveal that aside from hard drive space, the next Call of Duty instalment won't break the bank hardware wise. The minimum specs are a tad higher compared to Black Ops 4 (for example, you'll preferably have a GTX 670 instead of a 660), but the recommendation specs are pretty much the same.

The Modern Warfare minimum and recommended specs are below, for your convenience:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 - DirectX 12.0 compatible

Storage: 175GB

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit latest update

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660, or AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible

Storage: 175GB

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

Memory: 12GB