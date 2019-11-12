Save $30 on both Oculus Go all-in-one VR headsets

You can now be THAT person on the daily commute fully immersing themselves in a world of VR instead of reading a book on your phone like everyone else. Today is the last day where you can pick up both the 32GB and 64GB versions of Oculus Go VR headset for $30 off on the Oculus store using coupon codes GO32TAKE30 and GO64TAKE30 which expire end of the day today.

Not to be confused with Oculus' other wireless VR headset, the Oculus Quest which is powered by your PC. The Go doesn't require a PC or even a phone in order to use it. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821chip which is a decent entry point for VR if you don't have the PC or the space that meets the requirements of the heavy-duty VR headsets like the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive. The Go is among our best VR headsets.

The apps and games are pretty fun and work well with the included motion controller, my favorite Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR since I'm better at that than real table tennis.

Our friends over at TechRadar said the Oculus Go is "VR for the casual gamer, the relaxed consumer of media, the person without the time, money or interest in setting up a PC to power a higher-end headset. This is VR for everyone." We say it's another great way to experience games, especially if your rig isn't necessarily up to running the latest and greatest in VR tech.

These are only some of the deals you should expect to see this as we round up the best Black Friday deals. From gaming headsets to graphics cards, we will keep you posted on the best stuff that goes on sale this shopping season.