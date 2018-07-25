Save $160 on Klipsch's 12-inch subwoofer and bring home the boom

We consider Klipsch's R-15PM bookshelf speakers to be the best high-end option, based on price and performance. They sound great on their own, but if you add a subwoofer to the mix, they enter another level of awesome. What's also awesome is that Amazon is offering Klipsch's R-12SW subwoofer at a hefty discount today.

The 12-inch sub is on sale for $289.99. That's not cheap, but it is $160 less than its regular $449.99 price, which is what Best Buy and Newegg want for it. It's also much lower than the average of what it's sold for over time on Amazon, which is $345 and change, according to CamelCamelCamel.

What about Klipsch's smaller R-10SW? That's what we recommend pairing the R-15PM with in our speaker buying guide, and it happens to be on sale for $245.45 on Amazon. If you want to save a few bucks, that is still an excellent choice.

However, with the larger model being marked down so much, you can go bigger and bolder without spending considerably more, which isn't always the case. We suspect that's because Klipsch has introduced new models to its Reference line, the R100-SW ($349) and R-120SW ($449). How much better they are remain to be seen.

In the meantime, this is a good deal if you're in need of a burly sub for your speakers. Go here to grab the R-12SW.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.