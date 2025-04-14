These are my favorite earbuds for under $100 and they're now on sale for even cheaper

EarFun Air Pro 4 | Bluetooth 5.4 | 52-hour battery life (11 from earbuds, 41 in case) | 20 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response | $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $10)

For the price, these earbuds offer some seriously nice audio, with tons of clarity and crispness, provided you don't mind messing with the EQ a little. You don't get 2.4 GHz connectivity, but with Game Mode enabled the Bluetooth connection has no perceptible latency. Tons of features and battery life are the icing on the cake, here.

I've just got done reviewing these earbuds and I liked them so much that I just had to jump on highlighting a deal on them. At their regular circa $90 price they're certainly worth a look, but for $10 off—$80 at Amazon—they're definitely worth it if you're in the market for some new earbuds in this price range.

The reason I'm saying the Air Pro 4 earbuds are $90 is that while Amazon seems to suggest these originally retail for $96, a cursory look at their price history shows a maximum of $90 and EarFun's own site shows them at $90 when not discounted, too.

Regardless, $10 off for some already wonderful earbuds is a fantastic deal. What's made me love these li'l EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds so much, you ask? Primarily just how feature-rich and well-rounded they are, plus their ability to sound lovely after some fiddling with the EQ. They've been the perfect companion to my handheld gaming and train-travelling music sessions.

The 10 mm drivers in the Air Pro 4's can dish out some crisp, lively audio after messing with the nicely customizable EQ. You're not getting quite the full, well-rounded sound of audiophile earphones that are 2x or 3x more expensive, but you're certainly getting better than I've heard at this price range, with plenty of punch and lots of clarity and separation.

The app itself helps make the experience, too. Battery levels for the earphones and case are easy to spot, controls are easy to fiddle with, and everything just works as it should. Even Dual Device Connection works a breeze almost all the time, allowing you to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once and switch between them just by playing things on the different devices.

Speaking of Bluetooth, though, that's all you're getting with this—no 2.4 GHz. With Game Mode enabled I noticed zero problems with latency, but it does mean you won't be able to use the earphone mics while retaining anything close to nice audio at the same time. That's just a drawback of the Bluetooth connection, unfortunately.

Apart from this and a less-than-perfect mic, though, you're getting some lovely sound quality, plenty of features, and did I mention tons of battery life, too (51 hours of it, in fact, including the case, with 11 hours of juice stored in the earbuds themselves)?

I'd recommend these for the full $90, so for $80 I'd say it's a great deal. The only thing is, they have been known to go even cheaper than this, so it's up to you if you want to wait and hedge your bets for an even cheaper deal. Whatever you decide, if you're looking for some solid-quality earbuds under $100, it'll be worth it.