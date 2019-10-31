Save $101 on this 27-inch 1440p Acer monitor at Amazon today

Having the right panel can make all the difference in your gaming experience, and right now there's a great opporunity to upgrade your display. Over at Amazon, you can grab this 27-inch 1440p monitor from Acer for just $278.99. That saves you a full $70 off the going rate. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on this particular monitor, finding a monitor with these specs under $300 is relatively rare. The ultra-thin bezel makes sure that nothing distracts you from your gaming experience, and the 1ms response time paired with the 144Hz ensures nothing will impede your lightning-fast reflexes.

The monitor itself does have some generous flexibility, offering adjustment options for pitch and tilt up to 90 degrees as well as vertical adjustment options. However, it is also VESA mount compatible, giving you nearly limitless mounting options. The standard connectivity options are all available on this particular monitor, supporting a single DisplayPort and dual HDMI inputs. Additionally, the monitor sports inputs for up to four USB-A peripherals as well as a pair of low powered integral speakers. AMD Freesync is also present, giving you similar benefits to V-sync by cutting down on screen tearing without impacting your system's performance.

Cheap gaming monitor deal today

Deals on panels like this are generally few and far between, but if you stay on top of the best Black Friday deals, you just might be able to snatch one up cheap in the upcoming sales period. If you want to see how this monitor stacks up against other panels on the market, make sure to check our guide to the best gaming monitors.