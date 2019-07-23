Save a mighty $950 on this MSI GE63 Raider gaming laptop, with an RTX 2070 inside

You can save almost $950 on a MSI GE63 Raider laptop through NewEgg until Monday July 29, and the whole thing costs a damn good $1350 overall. This deal is, to quote Doc Brown from Back to the Future, "some serious s**t". It’s a good piece of kit, too: Packing an Intel i7 8th Gen 8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, an NVMe SSD, and 1TB HDD, it’s no slouch from a technical perspective. You usually see 2070 laptops, often without the dual-storage solution, way closer to $1700-1900. Oh, and one more thing: you’ll get a free MSI Air backpack that’s (apparently) worth $99 . So that’s cool, I guess. It is specifically designed to protect laptops when you carry them around.

Although the laptop’s base sale price ‘only’ shaves off $700 (it’s listed as $1600 instead of $2300), you can get a further $250 reduction via an MSI rebate card that’s available until July 31 2019. This brings the overall cost down to a mere $1350. Which is an actual bargain, particularly from a company that always features on our best gaming laptop list. To take advantage of this, click on the “Print Rebate Form” beneath the checkout button.

Even if you prefer a traditional desktop setup or the best gaming PCs , this isn’t an offer to be dismissed lightly. That i7 8th Gen CPU was king of the last generation and is still pretty cutting-edge, outclassed only by the newer i7-9700K and i9 series (but barely). Meanwhile, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 remains one of the best graphics cards around. It’s not as good as the 2080 or the brand-new RTX 2070 Super, but you’re not going to be disappointed by this laptop’s performance unless you want to be at the technological tip of the spear. A 144Hz panel helps, of course, and ‘Cooler Boost 5’ keeps the laptop’s innards from overheating. Finally, per key RGB lighting and an RGB front panel make this a good-looking laptop if LED bells and whistles are your thing.

Just remember, you don’t have long to take advantage of the price. The sale ends on Monday July 29, and that bonus MSI rebate card expires on July 31 2019.