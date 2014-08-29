Saints Row studio Volition will reveal a new game at PAX Prime

Looks like Saints Row studio Volition will announce a new game at PAX Prime . According to an event description on the PAX site, new gameplay, art and details “for an upcoming project from Volition” will be shown during a panel on Friday (or Saturday if you're watching from Australia).

The panel will feature Volition creative director Steve Jaros, producer Jim Boone, voice actress Natalie Lander (ie, the voice of Kinzie) and Deep Silver brand director Aubrey Norris. The panel will take the form of a quiz show hour, but doesn't specify the theme of the quiz. Half-Life 3 confirmed?

While Volition is best known nowadays for the terminally stupid (but fun) Saints Row series , the studio also developed the Freespace games and arguably the best Red Faction game, Guerrilla. Whether it's any of those or a new IP is anyone's guess, though the studio did announce plans to employ 100 new staff back in July, so it's possible they'll have two projects on the go.

As for a potential Freespace 3, well, some Volition staff would " commit murder " to do so, according to producer Jim Boone. We like to think he's joking.