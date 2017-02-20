Rogue Legacy devs announce Full Metal Furies, a four-player co-op brawler

Rogue Legacy developer Cellar Door Games has announced its new project, and it is not, as we thought it might be, Rogue Legacy 2. It is instead a team-based, co-op brawler called Full Metal Furies, featuring RPG mechanics, secrets, puzzles, customizable equipment, and a very strong focus on teamwork.

"In multiplayer, everyone picks one hero and you must work together to save the world. Combine your asymmetrical skills to kick some symmetrical butt," the studio said in the Full Metal Furies (no, not Furries, Furies) announcement. "Succeed together or fail together. Special barriers protect enemies from specific damage, and you must communicate with your team to focus the right targets. These barriers remain even after a player falls, so be prepared to revive your allies."

Each of the Full Metal Furies brings unique and complimentary abilities to the battlefield. Triss, the Sentinel, blocks incoming damage and can push back enemies; Meg, the sniper, tracks targets and packs a nasty long-range punch; Erin, the Engineer, is a "mid-range fighter" who can deploy supporting drones; and Alex, the Fighter, is a heavy bruiser who "deals tons of damage" with her hammer.

There is a story involved, about a war of succession among the god-like Titans that's brought humanity to the brink of extinction, but Cellar Door said players can skip all of that if they just want to get on with the action. It will offer a single-player mode as well as local and online multiplayer )and Crossplay with the Xbox One), and it's not "grindy" but you can grind it if you want to.

"Like Rogue Legacy, there’s a very high skill ceiling for this game, and the RPG mechanics of the game allow people of varying skill levels beat the game," the studio said. "If you’re really good, you could beat it at level 1 (good luck with that though)."

Full Metal Furies is expected to be out sometime this year.