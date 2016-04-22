Rocket League is getting a Witcher-themed medallion, of course

Rocket League is an excellent video game, but it's also an excellent tool for cross-promoting other video games. So far we've seen Dying Light in Rocket League, the Batmobile in Rocket League, and Fallout's Vault Boy in Rocket League. Now, in the lead up to a major expansion set to release in June, we have The Witcher 3 in Rocket League.

The medallion, which you can wear daintily on the aerial of your battle car (shown above), depicts the familiar Witcher logo, and will likely be ignored amid the high-speed moment-to-moment ball play. But still, it's there, and you can wear it, and that's all that matters.

The medallion will roll out as part of the free Hoops update, which introduces a basketball-themed stadium and mode. That's due on April 26. As for The Witcher 3's next major expansion, Blood and Wine is expected to release on June 7.