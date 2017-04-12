Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality comes out next week

Job Simulator studio Owlchemy Labs announced last year that it was working in partnership with Adult Swim Games on Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, a VR journey into the world of a strange mad scientist and his tremulous grandson. Details were light, but Owlchemy said it would blend "the absolute VR chaos" of Job Simulator "with the ridiculous, all-out, take-no-prisoners comedy of Rick and Morty." Now we can a better idea of what's in store, thanks to its appearance today on Steam, and the announcement of an April 20 release date.

THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER!! @OwlchemyLabs & @adultswimgames are bringing Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality to @Oculus & @HTCVive on April 20! pic.twitter.com/Z82y7S9kO0April 12, 2017

There's actually not a lot of information to be had from the listing. Players will "probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items like the Plumbus," and apparently there's a thing of some sort in it. You can walk around rooms and through portals and fake doors, and get yelled at by Rick. You can also smack Rick in the face, if the situation warrants.

"Experience life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it," it says. "Step through portals to strange worlds, help Rick with his bizarre experiments, and use your hands in VR to pick up and play in an interaction-filled 3D Rick-ality. Follow Rick's directions (or don't!) to solve puzzles and complete missions in this fully voice acted adventure."

Somewhat more usefully, we've also got the minimum system requirements:



OS: Windows 7 SP1 or newer

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 equivalent or greater

RAM: 4GB

Video: GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480

Naturally, you'll also need a VR headset to play: Both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift are supported.

And now, some screens.