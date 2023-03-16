Get a freebie copy of Redfall with your Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU or laptop buy

Hot on the heels of AMD's The Last of US bundle (opens in new tab) with Radeon graphics, Nvidia's doing the same thing with the special Bite Back Edition of the upcoming release of Redfall (opens in new tab), handing out the game for free with sales of its latest graphics cards and laptops.

The Redfall Bite Back Edition of the hotly anticipated co-op vampire shooter is normally $99 of your earth dollars. Along with a Steam copy of the game, which unlocks on launch day, May 2, you get a bunch of other goodies and DLC.

That includes a Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes, Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin, Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment and a bundle of four outfits.

The offer is limited to buyers of Nvidia's currently available RTX desktop GPUs, so that's the RTX 4070 Ti (opens in new tab), the 4080 and the 4090. On the mobile side, only RTX 4080 and 4090 graphics qualify, which is disappointing for anyone buying an RTX 4050, 4060 or 4070 laptop (opens in new tab).

Unsurprisingly, Redfall is fully part of the Nvidia stable, complete with support for DLSS 3. Frame generation is mentioned specifically by Nvidia, but we'd expect that to be in the mix with the rest of the DLSS 3 feature set.

Nvidia also says that the game will support ray tracing, though this won't be available at launch. Instead it will be added via a post-launch update, the date for which hasn't been revealed.

While you wait for the May 2 release, why not head over to our deep dive into everything Redfall (opens in new tab). You can school up on the vampire-infested plot lines, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative game play, the open-world mechanics and more, plus link through to all the blood soaked trailers and videos.

For more details on the bundle, head over to Nvidia's official landing page (opens in new tab). Nvidia says the bundle will be available for "a limited time" but hasn't provided dates. It's also not clear if the upcoming RTX 4070 will be included, should it launch before the game goes on sale and while the offer is live. But we suspect not, based on the limited laptop offerings. Good luck.