Snag almost any AMD graphics card plus The Last of Us for hella cheap

If you're in the market for a new graphics card and also planning on playing The Last of US Part I when it finally hits the PC on March 28th, then we have one heck of a deal for you.

AMD is bundling the game with all of its Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series graphics cards. The Last of US Part I is currently available to pre order on Steam for $60 in the US and £50 in the UK, so that's the effective savings on offer.

What it means, specifically, is that you can have an RX 6700 XT 12GB for $290 from Newegg (opens in new tab), assuming you were going to buy The Last of US, anyway. That GPU is currently available for $350 on Newegg, which is one of the retailers participating with the promotion.

If that's a little rich, how about an RX 6600 XT 8GB for an effective $215 (opens in new tab)? These are the kinds of GPU prices we've been waiting years for. You can, of course, go higher up the AMD stack. An RX 6800 XT clocks in at an effective $505 (opens in new tab), for instance.

Inevitably, 60 bucks off is less meaningful as you scale the heights of the graphics hierarchy. That said, if you're willing to go with a card on back order, an RX 7900 XT weighs in at $740 (opens in new tab) with the bundle, a solid $160 lower than its original MSRP just a few months ago.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game ahead of the rest

Back in the UK, there's been a bit of a run on 6700 XTs at one of the participating outlets, Overclockers, with the boards selling out, perhaps because of this bundle. There's only one option available for pre-order at an effective £310 (opens in new tab). For a 6650 XT you'd be looking at £240 (opens in new tab), while at the other end of the scale, a 6800 XT is £540 (opens in new tab) and a 7900 XT works out at £750 (opens in new tab).

So, not quite as good as the US offerings, but still the best pricing we've seen for years in the UK. The deal is worldwide and you can find a full rundown of participating retailers on AMD's website (opens in new tab), listed by region and then nation.

Anyway, the value proposition here hinges on whether you were planning on picking up The Last of Us Part I at launch for full price. If you were, these "effective" prices very much are what you'll be paying for the GPU. For cards at the lower end of the stack, we'd say jump on this one. It's the best graphics deal we've seen for an awfully, awfully long time.