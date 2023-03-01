This RTX 4070 laptop for $1,499 is as good as it currently gets for RTX 40-series deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana 15 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Proof that Nvidia's new RTX 40-series graphics tech doesn't always come at a crazy price. This RTX 4070 laptop is relatively affordable and comes ready to roll with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen rocks IPS tech and 144Hz, too. OK, it runs last-gen Intel CPU tech, but with six performance cores it has all the processing grunt you need for gaming.

Nvidia's latest RTX 40-series graphics has plenty going for it. But value, typically, isn't high up on the list. However, the closest you'll get to reasonable pricing actually comes in mobile form (opens in new tab), courtesy of this RTX 4070 MSI laptop for $1,499 from Newegg (opens in new tab).

The broader spec is pretty solid, with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Intel Core i7 12650H CPU. That's an Alder Lake era chip with six performance cores and four efficient cores, which is plenty for gaming and pretty decent for productivity, including video encoding if that's your thing.

Screen-wise, we're talking 15.6-inch IPS 144Hz. So, nothing ground breaking but a decent platform for all round visuals and performance.

Indeed, you can say that about this laptop as a whole. It may only have last-gen CPU tech, but especially in a mobile context, it's all the CPU you're ever going to need. Ditto the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

The bottom line is that this laptop is specced up and ready to go. You don't need to worry about upgrading the RAM or SSD immediately. It's all ready to roll for a good gaming experience.

Exactly how good? We haven't had an RTX 4070 mobile in the labs yet, but most indications are that it's roughly 30% faster than the old RTX 3070. In other words, it's not as big a step as the RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 over their RTX 30-series equivalents. But it should still make for strong all-round performance.

What's more, as an RTX 40-series GPU, you also get the latest DLSS 3 goodness including frame generation which will come in very handy, especially as the laptop ages and squeezing out extra frames becomes ever more critical.

Anywho, if you're in the market for an affordable gaming portable, this one is certainly worth a look.