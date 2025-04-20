REPO devs gently ask modders to 'optimize the amount of server traffic they send' to avoid 'skyrocketing server costs'

REPO's dev team loves its players and modders, but it's kindly asking everyone to optimize their mods so they don't fry the servers.

The REPO devs answered some questions from players in a Q&A video posted on Saturday, including one question about semiwork's "stance on mods." Their response was positive, but with one small ask for modders:

"We encourage mods. It's so fun to see people add their own personality to our game. And while on this topic, we want to encourage all mod makers to please optimize the amount of server traffic they send to avoid any skyrocketing server costs. That would mean a lot to us."

The devs are most likely referring to mods that increase REPO's player count above its 6-player default max. Last year, Content Warning faced similar issues, to the point that the devs had to shut down mods that increased the lobby size.

Hopefully, modders take semiwork's request to heart so they aren't forced to disable certain mods on REPO. It's a small indie dev team, so even though REPO has been a breakout success, semiwork's budget and resources are still limited.

Having played REPO with an increased lobby size mod, I have to admit it was a bit overwhelming. When you bring more people into your extraction team, it gets harder to keep tabs on where everyone is, who's dead, and who's missing. Voice chat gets pretty crowded, too, especially on the truck or in the shop.

Don't get me wrong, though, I love REPO mods. There are plenty of great mods you can play around with that won't put as much pressure on semiwork's servers as increased lobby size mods.

For example, one of the goofiest I've found is MoreHeadPlus, which includes a truly absurd number of cosmetics to add to your robot.

If you add enough costume pieces, you end up looking more terrifying than most of the monsters in REPO, but at least you can live out your dreams of making your robot look like Princess Peach crossed with one of the Ninja Turtles.