Popular

Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't confirmed for PC yet, but Farming Simulator 19 is

By

It definitely features cows.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for consoles last week, and while it's not yet confirmed for PC, it seems unlikely that it'll never arrive. Still, we all need to play something in the meantime, and what better game to play, in the meantime, than Farming Simulator 19.

Giants Software just released this cheeky homage to Rockstar Games' sequel, and while there are no guns or excessive drinking depicted, I've got a feeling the final game will feature lots of cows. And you'll be able to simulate the farming of them.

Farming Simulator 19 releases November 20. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments