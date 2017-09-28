Red Dead Redemption 2 has a new trailer

After Rockstar's teaser last week, Andy painted the ideal Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal: A new trailer, a concrete launch date, and confirmation that a PC version is on the way. Sadly, only the former has surfaced. But it's nevertheless very pretty.

Here's Red Dead Redemption 2's latest official trailer:

Teasing the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang, the above flaunts robbing, stealing, and generally unscrupulous cowboy-ing "across the vast and rugged heart of America".

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still without a solid launch date, although is due on PS4 and Xbox One consoles in Spring next year. Company president Karl Slatoff described the PC market as "very important" during an investors call last month, however failed to commit to an RDR 2 PC port for the time being.