Razer's Mamba Elite gaming mouse is just $50 for today only, its lowest price yet

If you're in the market for a gaming mouse, or if you're looking for a holiday present for the gamer in your life still using a 2008 Dell PC mouse from 2011, here's something you may be interested in. The Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse is $49.99 on Amazon for today only, a discount of $10 from the usual cost. That's also the lowest recorded price for this model.

The Razer Mamba Elite covers just about everything you could want out of a mouse: a high-precision 16,000 DPI optical sensor, customizable RGB lights, rubber side grips, a total of nine programmable buttons, and even mechanical switches. The only downside is that the Mamba Elite isn't wireless, but that's not uncommon for a sub-$50 gaming mouse (and some of you may prefer a USB connection).

While we haven't personally tested this model, we did try out the original wireless Razer Mamba back in 2015, which is nearly identical (the newer version has an improved sensor). "It feels like an expensive, high quality accessory," we said in our review.