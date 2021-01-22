Razer's DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is on sale for $100

Razer makes a lot of gaming mice, but the DeathAdder series is among the company's most popular. A few days ago, Razer dropped the price of the DeathAdder Elite to just $40, and now one of the higher-end wireless mice is also on sale.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is a high-end wireless gaming mouse, now available for $99.99, a reduction of $30 from the usual price. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor, a total of eight programmable buttons (including the main left/right buttons), and of course, RGB lighting. The mouse lasts for up to 120 hours in Bluetooth mode, or up to 70 hours when you're using Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless technology. You can also just plug it into your PC as if it was a wired mouse, which also charges the internal battery.

While we haven't checked out this exact mouse ourselves, we did review the wired DeathAdder V2 last year, which has the same 20K sensor and a nearly-identical design. We gave it an 88% for its excellent sensor, comfortable design, and optical click sensors. However, the left and right mouse buttons did feel a bit flimsy.

