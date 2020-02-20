Razer's Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard is just $35 right now

Gaming keyboards are great, but many of the best models can be pricey. It doesn't always make sense to spend $50, $100, or more on a keyboard, and for the price-conscious among you, Razer has a great deal on its Cynosa Chroma right now. The budget keyboard is now just $34.99 from Walmart, a saving of around $5-10 from the usual price (the same keyboard is $44 on Amazon at the moment).

Despite being a budget gaming keyboard, the Cynosa Chroma has a fairly expansive feature set. It offers per-key RGB lighting, a spill-resistant design, fully-programmable macro keys, and configurable profiles. All the settings are configured using Razer's Synapse desktop program.

The main downside is that this keyboard uses regular 'ol membrane switches, not mechanical switches. That means you won't get a clicky response from pressing keys, but that's probably to be expected at this price point — most keyboards around $50 use some form of membrane switches.

Razer Cynosa Chroma | $34.99 (save $5-10)

This budget keyboard usually goes for around $40-45, so $35 is a great price for everything you get. Mechanical keyboard diehards might need to look elsewhere, though.

While we haven't reviewed this keyboard ourselves, our friends at TechRadar did take it for a spin, and said the Cynosa Chroma offers "decent gaming performance and awesome RGB lighting at a low price." You can check out the site's full review here.