Razer's Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse with charging dock is on sale for $100

The primary knock against Razer's Basilisk Ultimate is the high price tag: At $169.99, it's not a cheap gaming mouse by any stretch. If you've been eyeballing this rodent, however, this is the time to make a move. It's on sale at Best Buy for $99.99 right now.

Best Buy's sale price is for the SKU that comes bundled with a charging dock. It's now actually cheaper to buy the mouse and dock together, than it is to purchase the mouse by itself, even with the latter being on sale as well—the mouse alone is discounted to $119.99 at Amazon (down from $149.99).

Better battery life Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Mouse | $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

The Basilisk Ultimate sports one of the best optical sensors we've ever used. It's also supremely comfortable in the hand, and is rated to deliver up to 100 hours of continuous battery life.

It's still not cheap, but you are saving around $40-$70 over what the Basilisk Ultimate and charging dock normally cost, based on the bundle's price tracking history at CamelCamelCamel.

We reviewed the wired version last year, the Basilisk V2, with the same best-in-class Focus+ optical sensor. It boasts a super-sensitive 20,000 DPI, optical mouse switches for the two main clickers, 11 programmable buttons, and an adjustable scroll wheel to make it as smooth or tactile as you want.

Other features include onboard memory to store up to five profiles, up to 100 hours of continuous battery life, and RGB lighting on both the mouse and charging dock.