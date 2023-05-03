Razer makes sunglasses now, and no, they don't have RGB lighting

Razer is a brand well-known for RGB-lit gaming peripherals. While certainly flashy, it does make some pretty great gear, topping several of our best of lists—including best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) and best gaming mouse pad (opens in new tab). But Razer is also a brand known for making some of the weirder stuff in gaming, like the Razer Zephyr RGB face mask (opens in new tab), and now a pair of sunglasses.

The glasses are a collaboration with Retrosuperfuture (opens in new tab), an Italian brand that focuses on out-of-the-box eyewear. Retrosuperfuture's designs range from your normal sunglasses up to wild stuff that would look right at home in a sci-fi rave. This collaboration has been named Razersuperfuture, and will be available exclusively on the Razer (opens in new tab) and Retrosuperfuture (opens in new tab) stores.

As far as looks go, these aren't for me. They're large with a thick bezel at the top that continues across the sides. It makes them seem almost retro and low-tech in today's glass-filled world, giving them that '80s sci-fi vibe. The bottom of the design is shaped kind of like ski goggles, so the whole look is like a somewhat bent rectangular mask sitting on the face.

The design was curated by D-CAVE, an online store selling physical and digital clothing aimed at the Web3 crowd. Great for those into unappealing printed hoodies in the real world and online. It explains why they don't look more Razer, which is actually kind of a shame. These glasses feel like they fall in the too-bland category to really achieve what they're going for. There's no RGB lighting, or even any snakes.

While relatively low-tech, as a unit the lenses boast a photochromic lens which should let wearers attempt to rock these both indoors and out. Blue light protection has also been thrown in, for the gamers.

All of this will set you back $AU405 or €239, which is a pretty hefty price for what look like fairly normal sunglasses. As someone locked into prescription offerings I've paid less for more, but it's nice to not feel like I'm missing out on anything cool with this release. For those who are keen, the glasses are limited so you might want to get in quick when they launch on May 5.