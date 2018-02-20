Razer is having a big one-day sale on gaming laptops and peripherals

Gaming peripheral maker Razer is running a one-day "FragFest" sale on a whole bunch of items, including laptops, mechanical keyboards, and other items. Compared to regular pricing, some of the items are selling today for half of what they normally do, at least on Razer's website.

Sites like Amazon typically offer better prices than MSRP, depending on the item. However, many of the sale items on Razer's websites are still cheaper because of the large discounts.

Here is a look at some of the laptops that are on sale:

And here are some various other items that are marked down today:

There are several other items on sale—go here to view them all.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.