Rainbow Six Siege closed beta is coming in September

Ubisoft has announced that the Rainbow Six Siege closed beta will begin on September 24. And because this is E3, there's also a brand new trailer starring Angela Bassett.

The trailer is purely cinematic, but it sets the stage for Terrorist Hunt, the new Rainbow Six gameplay mode. "Six," the deputy director of the Rainbow Six CTU, calls on the world's best special forces operatives to join a team that will take on the White Masks, "a new threat that is unlike any we have seen before." The new mode can be played solo or with up to four players, with objectives and difficulty varying from one mission to the next.

Ubisoft put on a live demonstration of the Terrorist Hunt mode as well, and it looked like a lot of fun, but instead of rambling on about that, I'll direct your attention to our own preview of the new mode, which you can take in right here.

Sign-ups for the closed beta may be placed on the Ubisoft website, or you can guarantee access by preordering. Rainbow Six Siege comes out on October 13.