Rage trailer raids Jackal valley with sniper rifles and mind-control crossbow bolts

The new Rage trailer takes a trip to Jackal valley. Sadly, it's not actually inhabited by jackals. Bandits moved in, ate all the jackals and then build some impractical but awesome towers and linked them together with flimsy wooden bridges and zip lines. It is a very good place to be the only one wielding a sniper rifle. Or a crossbow that fires remote detonated mind-control rounds. Rage is out next Tuesday in the US, and Friday in Europe. Will you be picking up a copy?