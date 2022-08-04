QuakeCon 2022 will feature dirty keyboards and Skryim sweet rolls

By published

The full schedule for this year's event has been posted: There's also esports, cosplay, pet showcases, charity speedruns, and more.

QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest
(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Audio player loading…

With the 2022 edition of QuakeCon now just a couple weeks away, Bethesda has revealed the full schedule of events, which will include an up-close look at Redfall (opens in new tab), PC building tutorials, speedruns, charity fundraising, and something called the "QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest."

I don't recall hearing about the Dirty Keyboard Contest previously, but apparently it's well-known among fans: Bethesda referred to it as "legendary," and it even has its own trailer, although to be fair it's mainly just an ad for contest sponsor Steelseries. It seems a little bit weird to me to want to broadcast to the world that you're a filthy animal who can't be bothered to clean the keys once a year or so, but I guess in this era of celebrity surveillance it's not the worst thing you might end up doing for a shot at free stuff. (And no, it's not as if my own is in a pristine, out-of-the-box state, but I'm not going to let anyone see it like this either.)

Back to the event itself: QuakeCon 2022, which as Bethesda announced in April will once again be an all-digital affair (opens in new tab), will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on August 18 with a "Welcome to QuakeCon'' address from id Software's Marty Stratton. After that the show will move straight into a 30-minute look at Redfall, Arkane's upcoming vampire shooter, followed by highlights including PC Building 101 tutorials, a World of Cosplay exhibition, Fallout 4 and Ghostwire: Tokyo speedruns for charity, and a "best sweet roll" competition, in which gamers put their baking skills to the test to bring Skyrim's favorite confection to life.

That's day one: QuakeCon will continue through two more days with PetCon (bonus points if your pet is cosplaying), Cards Against Humanity, late-night Golf With Friends, the Quake Pro League finals, and a whole bunch of other stuff. It's no doubt disappointing for die-hard QuakeCon fans that they're going to miss another year of Bring Your Own Computer, but overall it sounds like a pretty packed digital event. The full schedule, with details on each event, is up at bethesda.net (opens in new tab).

See more
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments