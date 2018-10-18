Popular

PUBG offers players limited-time free item and 20,000 BP after server issues

By

Claim before 5pm PDT on October 23.

Performance in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a long-standing priority for PUBG Corp, but yesterday's connectivity issues made the game unplayable for some. As a result, the developer is giving all PC players a free item and a fistful of Battle Points. 

PC players can claim the Black Beanie with Headphones item and 20,000 BP between now and 5pm PDT on Tuesday, October 23. 

Maintenance kicked off in the early hours of Wednesday, which was first expected to last three hours. Live servers were reinstated and subsequently uninstalled a number of times thereafter, when players faced connectivity and matchmaking issues alongside a "Network Lag Detected" error message.

And as compensation:

Remember to claim your free stuff before Tuesday. 

