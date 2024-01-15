Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Amulets and where to find each

Equipping Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the main ways you can tweak Sargon's playstyle to reflect your own. Do you enjoy parrying? Then perhaps equip the Amulets that restore health, Athra, and create a time-bubble when you do so. Want more of a ranged playstyle? Equip the Amulets that increase bow damage and give your Chakram a shockwave. It's a pretty simple system, but slotting Amulets provides powerful buffs.

For anyone who's played other metroidvanias like Hollow Knight, the system is basically identical to how Charms worked there. Each Amulet costs a number of slots, meaning you can only have so many active at once. The key difference with Prince of Persia, though, is that you can upgrade your Amulets at Kaheva's Forge, increasing the buff's potency. Here are all of the Amulets I've found so far in Mount Qaf, plus each of their effects.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Amulet locations

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here are all of the Amulets I've found so far plus their effects and locations:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Amulet Effect Location Blessing Slightly increases max health. Given by Fariba at the first Wak-Wak Tree. Prosperity Bird Hear a special sound when near a treasure chest or item. Bonus for purchasing the special edition. Horned Viper Slightly reduces poison damage. Purchased from the Magi Emporium in The Haven. Arslan's Glory Slightly increases melee attack power while at full health. Release the first Spirited-Sand Jar in the Prophecy of Mount Qaf quest. Wolf-Bride Converts a small amount of damage taken into Athra build-up. Defeat the Erlick boss in the Hyrcanian Forest. Arash's Arrowhead Slightly increases the damage of arrows. Purchased from Kaheva's Forge in The Haven after it unlocks. Mount Damavand Slightly decreases the power of incoming melee attacks. Purchased from Kaheva's Forge in The Haven after it unlocks. Ecbatana Seal Collect Time Crystals from a distance. Purchased from Kaheva's Forge in The Haven after it unlocks. Shield of Mithra Successful parries create a small time bubble, slowing enemies inside. Reward for completing the Ancient Power Unearthed quest for Kaheva and bringing her the Raw Ore. Four Royal Stars Slightly increases all melee attack damage in the air. Found in a chest in the Upper City. Head up the main Citadel elevator then head right and climb until you enter the long corridor with the swinging axes. Follow it left to the far end to find the chest. Rukhsana's Gift Slightly restores health after a successful parry. Found in a chest in the Lower City. After you use Dash of the Simurgh to cross the spike pit to the left of the big statue room. Drop down from the Wak-Wak Tree and slide through the small gap next to the patrolling spearman. Blade Dancer Land a fourth attack at the end of a standard combo. Vahram gives you this Amulet in the Lower City during the story. Starving Heart Gradually restores health, but you deal less melee damage. Purchased from the Scrapper in The Depths in exchange for Xerxes. Evil-Eye Greatly increases melee attack, but reduces health massively. Purchased from the Scrapper in The Depths in exchange for Xerxes. Eye of Destiny Displays enemy health bars when you hit them. Purchased from the Scrapper in The Depths in exchange for Xerxes. Gleaming Lion Slightly increases Athra buildup with each successful parry. Purchase the Lost key from the Scrapper in The Depths, then use it to access the secret floor via the Citadel elevator. Head right to find the chest with this Amulet. King Jamshid Emits a sound when a treasure chest is near. Purchased from the Magi Emporium once you've reached chapter three. Hardiness Slightly decreases environmental damage. Purchased from the Magi Emporium once you've reached chapter three. Chakram Tempest Trigger area damage when you throw your Chakram. Purchased from Kaheva's Forge once you reach chapter three. Dragon King One-time protection from a killing blow and restores a small amount of health. Recharges at Wak-Wak Trees. Given by the Moon Gatherer in the Sacred Archives when you accept his quest.

You can also increase your overall number of Amulet slots by finding Amulet Holders around Mount Qaf. These are generally located in hidden treasure chests, though you can buy one from the Magi Emporium early on.