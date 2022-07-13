These Prime Day gaming PCs could be on your desktop in just 2 days

It's mega disappointing to finally have your heart (and wallet) set to buy a full new PC only to find out that the soonest you'll have your hands on it is a month later. Waiting has been the name of the game even with pre-built PCs for the better part of a year, but the wait times are finally breaking and this Prime Day I've dug up some gaming PC deals from retailers that can get you a system within a week.

The big highlights for speed here are definitely iBuyPower, Dell, and Best Buy, which all say they will get you a rig in two days. Other brands like Alienware and NZXT are shipping systems that arrive within six days, which still feels pretty damn luxurious right now. Whether you're looking for a PC tower or a gaming laptop, several of these retailers have options for both, though I've highlighted the best discounts.

Personally, I go through so much indecision while deciding on hardware purchases that when I finally press the "confirm order" button I feel like I've been waiting months already, so I get the desire for immediate gratification once you've clicked.

Here are the retailers and deals you should check out to get yourself playing on a new PC ASAP.

Gaming PC deals with fast shipping

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Same Day RDY gaming PCs | Delivery 2 days (opens in new tab)

iBuyPower's Same Day RDY gaming PCs are pre-configured, pre-built machines that it can ship out normally within three days. These gaming PCs—from GTX 1660 Super systems to RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 machines—represent the absolute fastest way of getting a brand new rig right now.

(opens in new tab) Up to $476 off Alienware gaming PCs | Delivery within 5 days (opens in new tab)

We've had to put up with long lead times over the past few years, but Alienware is ready to ship out discounted Aurora PCs in 5 days or under. They include AMD Ryzen 5000-series and Intel 12th Gen CPUs and budget and high-end Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. Unlike iBuyPower they're also customizable before they ship.

(opens in new tab) Save $400 on NZXT Gaming PCs | Delivery within 6 days (opens in new tab)

There's still time to bag a $400 discount on NZXT's prebuilt gaming PCs. The build quality is always excellent and they are great-looking, reliable machines. There are also a selection of bundles with NZXT keyboards and mice, too.

(opens in new tab) Save up to $400 on iBuyPower MR series | Delivery in 5 days (opens in new tab)

GameStop also currently has iBuyPower PCs in stock, specifically its Mirror series systems that are marked down between $150 and over $700 off on a pricier build. The delivery time on these is a bit slower than the Same Day RDY systems on iBuyPower's own site, but GameStop has other brands in stock with the same delivery options too.

Gaming laptops with fast shipping

(opens in new tab) Up to $135 off Alienware gaming laptops | Free next day delivery (opens in new tab)

There's a swathe of Alienware gaming laptops that will ship out for free delivery tomorrow, if ordered by 2pm CT. They include systems with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000-series or Intel 12th Gen CPUs, and a selection of Nvidia and AMD graphics.

(opens in new tab) Up to $400 off gaming laptops at Best Buy | Free same day shipping (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's deals on pre-built desktops aren't amazing, but the laptop deals are more worthwhile. You can find a speedy MSI gaming laptop for $400 off and an Asus gaming laptop for under $1000 among the options with free same-day shipping available.